Flood fears spread to Carolinas as rain pounds the South

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 7:25 am < a min read
ATLANTA (AP) — The threat of flooding continues across several southern states as heavy rain soaked the area and prompted new flood watches in the Carolinas while a massive storm system swept eastward.

The National Weather Service said flash flood watches early Tuesday extended from southeast Louisiana across Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and a sliver of southern Virginia.

Forecasters said the slow-moving front would produce locally heavy rain Tuesday along the Gulf Coast and in several states in the Southeast and mid-Atlanta regions.

The flood fears come as the ground is already saturated from heavy rains. Montgomery, Alabama, saw more than 8 inches of rain Saturday, and neighboring counties got more than 6 inches.

In south Georgia, the weather service says there is a threat of tornadoes on Tuesday.

