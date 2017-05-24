Sports Listen

Trending:

What's in Trump's 2018 budget? New OPM director nominatedMore spending on federal IT?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Florida agency's undercover gator…

Florida agency’s undercover gator farm leads to 9 arrests

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 6:21 pm < a min read
Share

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — An alligator farm set up by Florida wildlife officials uncovered illegal alligator hunts and the sale of about 10,000 illegally harvested alligator eggs.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced nine arrests Wednesday.

The agency created a fully functioning and licensed alligator farm where two officers lived. Sunshine Alligator Farm came in contact with people illegally dealing in alligator eggs and illegally hunting the reptiles.

One group of four men was charged with several felonies after the wildlife agency said they forged documents and violated egg harvesting permits. The eggs and hatchlings were sold to a Louisiana farm.

Federal retirement experts sound alarm on Trump's budget proposal
Advertisement

Four other men were charged with the illegal capture of alligators after authorities said they sold 16 live reptiles to the officers.

A ninth suspect was charged with illegally killing or possessing an alligator and killing a white ibis.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Florida agency's undercover gator…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldier and dog demonstrate takedown training

Today in History

1962: NASA astronaut Scott Carpenter orbits Earth three times

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9017 0.0034 2.24%
L 2020 25.5547 0.0100 3.69%
L 2030 28.5190 0.0182 5.24%
L 2040 30.7305 0.0232 6.00%
L 2050 17.6327 0.0155 6.69%
G Fund 15.3279 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8088 -0.0282 1.75%
C Fund 33.3424 0.0620 7.16%
S Fund 43.0973 0.0693 5.78%
I Fund 28.1328 -0.0109 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.