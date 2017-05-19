Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Florida immigration officer charged…

Florida immigration officer charged with taking bribe

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 10:18 am < a min read
Share

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida immigration officer has been charged with taking a bribe from a woman he accused of using a fake marriage to gain U.S. residency.

Federal court documents filed Thursday in Miami show 34-year-old Jovany Perez is charged with receiving a bribe while a public official. Perez is an officer with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

A complaint charges Perez offered to help the woman but not in his office. They met in a restaurant parking lot, where the complaint says Perez fondled her and suggested they have sex. She refused.

Investigators say Perez then said he could fix things for $2,000. The woman contacted authorities and Perez was arrested at a later meeting after taking the money.

Free webinar: Register now to learn about Closing the Gap between Government and IT with Army and Military Health System.
Advertisement

Perez’s attorney did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Florida immigration officer charged…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Lawmakers review 'critical canine contributions' to DHS mission

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8471 0.0082 2.24%
L 2020 25.4136 0.0224 3.69%
L 2030 28.2736 0.0398 5.24%
L 2040 30.4210 0.0505 6.00%
L 2050 17.4309 0.0333 6.69%
G Fund 15.3231 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8445 -0.0223 1.75%
C Fund 32.8855 0.1210 7.16%
S Fund 42.4349 0.1570 5.78%
I Fund 27.7660 -0.0192 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.