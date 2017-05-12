Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Former Penn State student…

Former Penn State student blames school for hazing death

By The Associated Press May 12, 2017 12:44 pm < a min read
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former Penn State student who sued the school over hazing says he wept when he heard news of a fraternity pledge’s death, and says the school is to blame.

James Vivenzio tells philly.com (http://bit.ly/2r90nv6) the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza was “completely preventable.”

The 23-year-old Virginia native says he thinks the university should do more to change its Greek culture.

Piazza died after drinking and suffering a critical brain injury during a pledging ritual at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity in February. Eighteen fraternity members have been charged.

Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, May 15, 12:30 p.m.
Advertisement

Vivenzio’s 2015 lawsuit claimed Penn State ignored his report of hazing. Penn State has disputed Vivenzio’s account.

A judge has dismissed all but one claim in the suit.

A university spokeswoman says the school is hopeful that claim also will be dismissed.

___

Information from: Philly.com, http://www.philly.com/

Commentary: The nobility of public service is making a comeback
Related Topics
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Former Penn State student…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

James Webb space telescope arrives in Houston for testing

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8544 -0.0072 2.24%
L 2020 25.4562 -0.0216 3.69%
L 2030 28.3652 -0.0400 5.24%
L 2040 30.5428 -0.0519 6.00%
L 2050 17.5151 -0.0347 6.69%
G Fund 15.3165 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.6876 0.0086 1.75%
C Fund 33.2629 -0.0614 7.16%
S Fund 43.1278 -0.2451 5.78%
I Fund 27.5463 -0.0418 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.