Friends recall only nurse killed by hostile fire in Vietnam

CLEVELAND (AP) — Sharon Lane became an icon after she became the only woman in the U.S. Army killed by hostile fire during the Vietnam War.

The 25-year-old nurse died when a rocket slammed into her ward in 1969. Those who were with her vividly remember the palpable sadness.

This Memorial Day, fellow veterans remember Lane for her focus and attentiveness as a nurse. She was restless as a young woman but found her calling tending to the wounded in Vietnam.

The Ohio woman has been immortalized in books, statues and exhibits. She even helped inspire characters in a television show.

Advertisement

Veterans still gather at her grave to pay their respects nearly 50 years after her death. They vow to keep Lane’s memory alive even as those who knew her personally pass away.