Georgia: Sheriff suspends self after indecency allegation

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 5:56 am < a min read
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia sheriff recently arrested by an officer who accused him of exposing himself in a park has suspended himself for one week.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://on-ajc.com/2qRqB76 ) DeKalb County Sheriff Jeff Mann emailed sheriff’s office employees Tuesday, saying he imposed the maximum penalty for conduct that “has a tendency to destroy public respect.” His suspension begins Saturday.

Mann was arrested May 6 after an Atlanta police officer said Mann exposed himself in a park and led the officer on a chase. Mann faces charges of ordinance violations of indecency and obstruction. Mann said the suspension is not an admission of guilt.

A panel appointed by Gov. Nathan Deal is investigating Mann. Mann’s attorney is asking a judge to stop that probe, saying he’s not accused of official misconduct.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

