Grand jury doesn’t indict officer for fatally shooting teen

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 6:49 pm < a min read
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A grand jury has voted not to indict a white Columbus police officer for fatally shooting a black 13-year-old boy after a suspected robbery last year.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2qCWPmM ) a Franklin County grand jury voted Friday not to indict Officer Bryon Mason in the September 2016 shooting of Tyre King. Police say Mason shot the teen after he pulled a BB gun from his waistband during a foot pursuit.

Police have said Tyre was in a group of young men who had robbed a man of $10 at gunpoint.

The shooting of Tyre has prompted protests in Columbus and disruptions at city council meetings.

The newspaper reports Mason has been involved in three previous shootings, including one that was fatal. He’s now assigned to the department’s narcotics unit.

