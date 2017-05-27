Sports Listen

Henry David Thoreau’s desk heads to NY for exhibit

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 9:40 am < a min read
CONCORD, Mass. (AP) — The simple desk on which Henry David Thoreau wrote “Walden” and “Civil Disobedience” has left Concord, Massachusetts, for the first time.

The green wooden desk and 18 other Thoreau artifacts have been loaned by the Concord Museum to New York’s Morgan Library & Museum for a new exhibit about the 19th century philosopher and naturalist called “This Ever New Self: Thoreau and His Journal.”

Concord Museum curator David Wood says the desk was made in 1838 by a cabinetmaker who charged Thoreau about a dollar. It was in his Walden Woods cabin and his Concord home before going to the museum. Thoreau wrote on it daily and kept his journal locked inside.

The exhibit runs from June 2 to Sept. 10 in New York before returning to Concord.

