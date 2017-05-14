Sports Listen

Historic Rolls-Royce vandalized, but stolen parts found

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017 12:45 pm < a min read
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A museum director says a 1913 Rolls-Royce once owned by the daughter of the 19th century poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow was vandalized ahead of an appearance in Maine, but all the pieces stolen from the car were recovered within hours.

Kevin Bedford, of the Owls Head Transportation Museum, says the car, valued at $1 million, was stored inside a trailer overnight Friday in Portland when someone broke in and took several items, including a radiator cap with the “Spirit of Ecstasy” emblem.

Steve Bromage, of the Maine Historical Society, says all the stolen items were recovered and the car participated as planned in the society’s Magical History Tour on Saturday.

Historical Society officials say a suspect has been arrested, but no details of the arrest have been released.

