Illinois inmate shot in standoff was treated for eating shoe

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 11:15 am < a min read
GENEVA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate who took nurses hostage at a suburban Chicago hospital was being treated for eating plastic off a jail uniform sandal.

Police fatally shot Tywon M. Salters Saturday during the standoff at Delnor Hospital in Geneva. Kane County Coroner Rob Russell said Monday that the preliminary cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the head.

Salters had been a Kane County Jail inmate since April 11. He was hospitalized May 8. Doctors surgically removed the plastic from his stomach.

Authorities say Salters managed to take a correctional officer’s gun and took a nurse hostage, then released that nurse and took a different nurse hostage.

Negotiators tried to reason with Salters by phone, but were unsuccessful.

Authorities are investigating how Salters got hold of the gun.

