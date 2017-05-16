Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Kentucky judge is under…

Kentucky judge is under pressure; won’t hear gay adoptions

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 1:42 pm < a min read
Share

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Civil rights groups are seeking the removal of a Kentucky judge who won’t hear adoption cases involving gay adults.

The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups complained to Kentucky’s judicial disciplinary commission about W. Mitchell Nance, a family court judge in Barren and Metcalfe counties.

Nance announced he would recuse himself from adoption cases involving homosexuals because he believes it’s never in a child’s best interest to be adopted by a gay person.

Gay rights advocate Chris Hartman says Nance’s “inability to be impartial is a blight on his office.”

Free webinar: Register now to learn about data center optimization strategies at the Justice and State departments.
Advertisement

Nance declined comment through a court official.

Martin Cothran, with the Family Foundation of Kentucky, said Nance is following the law by recusing himself if he believes his views might bias a case.

Related Topics
All News Lifestyle News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Kentucky judge is under…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson narrowly escapes impeachment by Senate vote

Fed Photo of the Day

National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on May 15

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8819 0.0217 2.24%
L 2020 25.5183 0.0534 3.69%
L 2030 28.4667 0.0912 5.24%
L 2040 30.6687 0.1148 6.00%
L 2050 17.5953 0.0748 6.69%
G Fund 15.3203 0.0029 0.78%
F Fund 17.7544 0.0019 1.75%
C Fund 33.3771 0.1625 7.16%
S Fund 43.2694 0.3181 5.78%
I Fund 27.8087 0.1143 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.