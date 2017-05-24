King tides expected to bring coastal flooding to Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Federal forecasters warn that Hawaii’s shorelines will likely flood over the weekend as record-level spring “king tides” combine with a large summer swell.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu posted a statement Wednesday warning of coastal flooding and erosion across the island chain for the holiday weekend. South shore beaches like Oahu’s Waikiki are most at risk.

An ocean swell is expected to build from the south on Friday and continue through Memorial Day, generating advisory-level waves for south-facing coastlines. Combined with the highest tides of the year, known as king tides, forecasters expect water levels in Honolulu to reach peak levels Friday and Saturday evenings.

A similar tide was experienced on the last weekend of April, when Honolulu reported its highest tide on record.