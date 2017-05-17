Sports Listen

Law firm backs students who want to form anti-abortion club

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 6:15 pm < a min read
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Chicago-based law firm is backing a pair of eastern Pennsylvania high school students who say school officials have denied their efforts to start an anti-abortion club at school.

Senior Elizabeth Castro and junior Grace Schairer say they proposed a student group at Parkland High School called Trojans for Life, but school officials denied the request.

The nonprofit Thomas More Society says the school deemed such a club too political and too controversial, which it says amounts to censorship and an infringement of the students’ First Amendment rights. The firm sent a letter Wednesday calling on the school district to reverse the decision.

District spokeswoman Nicole McGalla confirmed receipt of the letter and said officials are consulting with their solicitor. She declined further comment because it was a legal matter.

