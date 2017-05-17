Sports Listen

Man accused of killing teens is sentenced to life in prison

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 2:25 pm < a min read
ATLANTA (AP) — A man accused of killing two 17-year-olds behind a supermarket in an Atlanta suburb has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://on-ajc.com/2pLwKTo ) that Jeffrey Hazelwood was sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty but mentally ill to murder charges.

Carter Davis and Natalie Henderson were shot to death Aug. 1 in Roswell.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shawn Ellen LaGrua had earlier ruled that Hazelwood was competent to stand trial based on reports from a clinical psychologist.

Henderson was preparing for her senior year at Roswell High School when she was killed.

Davis had lived in Rapid City, South Dakota, during part of his high school years before moving to Georgia. He was about to start his senior year at River Ridge High School.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

