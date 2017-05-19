Sports Listen

Man agrees to repay $530,000 stolen from his father’s estate

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 1:10 pm < a min read
STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A New York man has agreed to enter a rehabilitation program and repay $530,000 stolen from his father’s estate in a court settlement.

The Stamford Advocate (http://bit.ly/2r02ZhQ ) reports 61-year-old Richard Everett’s record will be erased if he stays out of trouble during his probationary period.

Tuesday’s settlement was the second for T.E. Montague Everett’s estate, which was worth about $1.5 million when he died.

A Westport attorney filed an embezzlement complaint in November on behalf of Richard Everett’s two brothers after finding just 12 cents was left in the estate.

Court records show the youngest Everett son, Montague, settled with his other siblings in 2014 for $600,000 after being accused of unjustly enriching himself. Montague Everett was first put in charge of the estate.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://www.stamfordadvocate.com

