Man charged with beating mom, 87 with cane on Mother’s Day

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 1:59 pm < a min read
MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania man beat his 87-year-old mother and 64-year-old sister with a cane on Mother’s Day after they woke him up from a drunken slumber in his vehicle.

Fifty-eight-year-old Richard Ward was arraigned Monday on charges including aggravated assault and public drunkenness.

Murrysville police say he was parked outside his mother’s home when Linda Ward and her mother, Margaret, tried to wake him up around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police say he woke up angrily and took a cane from his sister before knocking her down and beating her and their mother with it.

Witnesses say Ward refused to stop the beating until he was restrained by others until police arrived. Both women were treated at a hospital.

Ward remained jailed Monday. His attorney didn’t immediately respond to messages.

