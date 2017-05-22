Sports Listen

Trending:

Gov't unscathed by cyber attack How SBA scored on contractingTargeting federal pay & benefits
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Man dies after May…

Man dies after May 11 suicide attempt at New Orleans jail

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 7:21 pm < a min read
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An inmate hospitalized after a suicide attempt in the New Orleans jail has died. He is the third suicidal inmate to die since the new jail opened in September 2015.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday that it was notified that Jamaine Johnson died Saturday.

The 23-year-old Johnson had been in serious condition since being taken to the hospital on May 11 after trying to hang himself with bedding.

He had been jailed on firearm charges.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

New Orleans opened a new jail in September 2015. Officials are working under a federal court agreement for reforms to stop violence and improve medical and mental health care in the lockup. But federal monitors say progress has been slow.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Man dies after May…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Hawk sits atop USDA flag pole

Today in History

1856: Southern lawmaker beats Northern senator with cane

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.