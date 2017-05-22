Sports Listen

Trending:

Gov't unscathed by cyber attack How SBA scored on contractingTargeting federal pay & benefits
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Man gets 10-year sentence…

Man gets 10-year sentence for shooting Georgia officer

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 1:31 pm < a min read
Share

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A man who shot a Georgia police officer after luring him into an ambush with a 911 call has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The Valdosta Daily Times reports (http://bit.ly/2rtuZdE ) a judge sentenced 22-year-old Stephen Beck on Monday. Beck pleaded guilty in March to a charge of attempted murder in the shooting of Valdosta police officer Randall Hancock.

Authorities said Hancock was shot last year while responding to a call about a vehicle break-in outside the apartments where Beck lived. The officer returned fire and wounded Beck. Both men survived.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Beck later told investigators he wanted police to kill him.

Free webinar: Register now to learn about Closing the Gap between Government and IT with Army and Military Health System.
Advertisement

Hancock said Monday he’s back doing police work and that he harbors “no ill will” toward Beck.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Man gets 10-year sentence…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

National Nuclear Security Agency employees participate in Bike to Work Day

Today in History

1856: Southern lawmaker beats Northern senator with cane

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.