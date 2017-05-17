Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Man loses 2nd son…

Man loses 2nd son to gun violence in just over 3 years

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 5:34 pm < a min read
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — For the second time in a little more than three years, Dwayne Hitchens Sr. must bury a son who was shot multiple times. His younger son was killed in 2014 and his older son on Monday.

Hitchens tells Nola.com/The Times-Picayune (http://bit.ly/2rsCIpl ) that when he woke up Tuesday, he thought he might have been dreaming, but it’s the real world.

Hitchens says that Sunday night, 31-year-old Dwayne Hitchens Jr. told him that he’d been in a fight at a club — and when he and friends left, the man he’d fought yelled, “I want all of them dead by tomorrow!”

Police spokesman Aaron Looney said Wednesday that police haven’t made any arrests or identified any suspects.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Hitchens’ 25-year-old son, Deron Hitchens, was shot and killed in a car outside Mardi Gras World.

___

Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Man loses 2nd son…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: FBI continues investigation into supposed pornographic lyrics of the song “Louie, Louie.”

Fed Photo of the Day

Video: Perdue makes himself at home at USDA

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8921 0.0102 2.24%
L 2020 25.5429 0.0246 3.69%
L 2030 28.5083 0.0416 5.24%
L 2040 30.7209 0.0522 6.00%
L 2050 17.6288 0.0335 6.69%
G Fund 15.3212 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7680 0.0136 1.75%
C Fund 33.3608 -0.0163 7.16%
S Fund 43.2437 -0.0257 5.78%
I Fund 28.0493 0.2406 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.