Man returned to South Carolina to face murder charges

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A man has been returned from California to South Carolina to face two murder charges in the death of a woman and her 3-year-old daughter more than six years ago.

News outlets reported that 33-year-old Kenneth Canzater Jr. was arrested in March. The Perris, California, man was returned to Columbia on Monday.

Canzater is charged with killing 25-year-old Candra Alston and Malaysia Boykin in their apartment in 2011.

Investigators say Alston was shot in the head and her daughter was stabbed. Investigators think the two had been dead for two days before their bodies were found.

Authorities say Canzater knew the victims. Investigators have not released a possible motive.

Canzater is being held in the Richland County jail. It was not known if he has an attorney.

The Associated Press

