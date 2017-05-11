Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowAir Force cutting IT costs'Time to audit' DoD
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Man seeking free pizza…

Man seeking free pizza rescued from snowy Arizona mountain

By The Associated Press May 11, 2017 8:05 pm 1 min read
Share

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A man had to be treated for hypothermia this week and rescued from a snowy northern Arizona mountain that he hiked up wearing only shorts and other light clothing in a quest for free pizza, authorities said.

He was trying to qualify for a pizza promised by a local business to anyone who could make it to a radio tower on Mount Elden overlooking Flagstaff. The elevation of the mountain is more than 9,000 feet.

A Forest Service lookout at the tower provided shelter Tuesday to the 30-year-old man, said Coconino County sheriff’s Cmdr. Rex Gilliland. The man’s identity was not made public.

The mountain had several inches of snow from a spring storm when authorities received a report of the man being in trouble and asked the lookout to check for him, Gilliland said.

Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, May 15, 12:30 p.m.
Advertisement

The man was unaware of the forecast or disregarded it when he set out Tuesday morning, Gilliland said.

“Regardless of what this business offers … the responsibility falls back to the individual to make good sound decisions about what they’re going to do,” he said.

The freezing temperature and snowfall on the mountain were clear signs that the hike would be dangerous, Gilliland said.

“It shouldn’t have been a surprise,” Gilliland said.

Related Topics
All News Lifestyle News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Man seeking free pizza…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1961: JFK commits more troops to South Vietnam

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy surgeons operate on a patient's spine

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8544 -0.0072 2.24%
L 2020 25.4562 -0.0216 3.69%
L 2030 28.3652 -0.0400 5.24%
L 2040 30.5428 -0.0519 6.00%
L 2050 17.5151 -0.0347 6.69%
G Fund 15.3165 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.6876 0.0086 1.75%
C Fund 33.2629 -0.0614 7.16%
S Fund 43.1278 -0.2451 5.78%
I Fund 27.5463 -0.0418 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.