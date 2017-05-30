Man suspected of kidnapping, killing 2 women in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man has been arrested and is suspected of killing a teenage girl and a 22-year-old woman who vanished from their Los Angeles neighborhoods months apart in 2011 and dumping their bodies along California freeways, police said Tuesday.

Geovanni Borjas, 32, was arrested May 25 in connection with the deaths of 17-year-old Michelle Lozano and 22-year-old Bree’Anna Guzman, Los Angeles police said. A call placed to a number listed for Bojas in public records went unanswered Tuesday morning and it was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck is expected to formally announce the arrest and provide additional information at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities have said Lozano’s body was found April 25, 2011, a day after she disappeared from the Lincoln Heights neighborhood. Her body was found wrapped in plastic bags and stuffed inside a container that was dumped in the brush along Interstate 5, police said. An autopsy found she had been strangled to death.

Authorities say Borjas is also suspected of killing Guzman, who disappeared from the Boyle Heights neighborhood on Dec. 26, 2011. Guzman, who had dreamed of becoming a pastry chef, told family members she was going to a nearby pharmacy to buy cough drops but never returned, her mother, Darlene Guzman, said at a police news conference in 2014.

“She said, ‘I’ll be right back.’ I never thought right back was never going to happen,” the mother told reporters at the time.

Her body was found a month later along a ramp leading to State Route 2.

Police believe both women were kidnapped and then killed.

Detectives said in 2014 that forensic evidence linked the two slayings, but they declined to provide specific details at the time.

