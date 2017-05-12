Man who held cops at bay for 35 hours is charged with murder

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A man who held officers at bay for 35 hours in a standoff in New Jersey’s capital city has been charged with killing a bystander.

Authorities say 35-year-old Tyleeb Reese was charged Friday with murder in the shooting of 56-year-old Robert Powell Jr. in Trenton.

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri says Powell was caught in the crossfire after Reese began shooting at law enforcement Wednesday morning. Onofri says Powell was killed by a shot to the back and was also hit in the ankle and hip.

Reese surrendered Thursday.

Three Mercer County sheriff’s officers suffered minor injuries and were treated at a hospital. Reese is also charged with five counts of attempted murder and weapons offenses.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Reese had an attorney to comment on his behalf.