Minnesota officer charged in Castile shooting goes on trial

By AMY FORLITI May 30, 2017 1:08 am < a min read
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The graphic video showing Philando Castile’s final moments after he was shot by a Minnesota police officer made headlines nearly a year ago and led to calls for changes in policing.

But squad car video could emerge as key evidence in the case against St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez, who goes on trial for manslaughter this week. Jury selection begins Tuesday.

Castile, who was black, was killed July 6 during a traffic stop in the St. Paul suburb of Falcon Heights. His death got instant attention as the shooting’s gruesome aftermath was streamed live on Facebook by Castile’s girlfriend, who was in the car along with her young daughter.

Prosecutors say Yanez, who is Latino, shot the 32-year-old Castile after Castile told him he was armed. Authorities later found Castile had a permit to carry.

