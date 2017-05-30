Sports Listen

Miss. teen: He ‘loved me enough to take some bullets for me’

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS May 30, 2017 3:40 am < a min read
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi teen says his 18-year-old cousin sacrificed his life to shield him from a gunman’s bullets.

Fifteen-year-old Caleb Edwards says he could feel the force of the impact as Jordan Blackwell was shot. Edwards’ 11-year-old brother Austin was also fatally shot. Caleb said after his brother was shot, “I thought I was going to die.”

The cousins were among eight people killed in a rampage at three different houses.

With his mother standing by his side Monday, Caleb spoke calmly as he recounted to The Associated Press how he felt the force of the impact as Blackwell was shot Sunday.

Investigators say 35-year-old Willie Corey Godbolt will be charged with one count of capital murder and seven counts of first degree murder. He could make an initial court appearance Tuesday.

