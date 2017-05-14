Sports Listen

Names of Iowa couple released in fatal Kentucky plane crash

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of an Iowa couple killed when their plane heading to Alabama crashed in southern Kentucky.

Christian County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Chris Miller says in a news release that the 69-year-old pilot, Dominic Giametta, and his 55-year-old wife, Dr. Dianne Giametta, were killed in Friday’s crash near Hopkinsville. The statement did not indicate their hometowns, but media outlets report the couple was from Bettendorf, Iowa.

The statement says the plane was flying from Bettendorf to Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the crash involved a Beechcraft Bonanza, which seats up to six people.

