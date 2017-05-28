Sports Listen

New Jersey nightclub shooting kills 1, injures 5

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 9:59 am < a min read
PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — An early morning shooting at a New Jersey nightclub has left one person dead and five others injured.

Police say officers responded to the unidentified club in Paterson after reports of a shooting around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. They found shooting victims inside and outside the club.

One person was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s Hospital. The victim wasn’t immediately identified pending notification of family.

Paterson police and the Passaic County prosecutor’s office are investigating.

