New York man: 24 years for smuggling marijuana on flights

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 7:31 am < a min read
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A New York man convicted of smuggling about 880 pounds (400 kilograms) of marijuana on commercial flights from San Francisco to North Carolina has been sentenced to 24 years in federal prison.

The Charlotte Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2rbZrcq ) that 38-year-old Lavon Williams was sentenced Monday.

Prosecutors say Williams made at least 11 round trips between San Francisco and Charlotte between October 2014 and February 2015, carrying about 40 pounds (18 kilograms) of the drug aboard each flight.

Court records show a co-conspirator was arrested in February 2015 at Charlotte Douglas International Airport with marijuana. And authorities say they’re still seeking two others wanted in connection with the smuggling ring.

Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com

