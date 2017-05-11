Sports Listen

Trending:

What DATA Act means for agenciesDoD issues on the HillCensus director stepping down
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » North Carolina NAACP leader…

North Carolina NAACP leader of protest movement to step down

By MARTHA WAGGONER May 11, 2017 4:20 am < a min read
Share

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The NAACP leader who launched the “Moral Monday” movement in North Carolina isn’t seeking another term as state chapter president, saying he’ll concentrate instead on a poor people’s campaign like one the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was building before his assassination.

The Rev. William Barber said in a conference call Wednesday that he’ll work with various groups on the campaign when he steps down in June after 12 years as state chapter president.

Under Barber, the state chapter blocked enforcement of North Carolina’s attempts to limit voting rights and supported rights for gay and transgender people. During the “Moral Monday” protests, more than 1,000 people were arrested for civil disobedience, including Barber.

He’ll remain on the NAACP’s national board.

Is the Data Act more boon or boondoggle? Read our special report.
Advertisement

Related Topics
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » North Carolina NAACP leader…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1924: J. Edgar Hoover begins career at FBI

Fed Photo of the Day

Cannon House Office Building renewal project

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8616 0.0081 2.24%
L 2020 25.4778 0.0203 3.69%
L 2030 28.4052 0.0353 5.24%
L 2040 30.5947 0.0450 6.00%
L 2050 17.5498 0.0297 6.69%
G Fund 15.3156 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.6790 0.0005 1.75%
C Fund 33.3243 0.0502 7.16%
S Fund 43.3729 0.2063 5.78%
I Fund 27.5881 0.0365 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.