Sports Listen

Trending:

On hold with the IRS?What to know about taking a buyoutTrump budget targets federal LEOs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Nurse in prison for…

Nurse in prison for killing infant indicted in another death

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 7:02 pm < a min read
Share

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas nurse who’s been serving a 99-year prison sentence for the fatal overdose of an infant in her care has been indicted in the death of another infant as prosecutors try to keep her behind bars.

A Bexar (BAYR) County grand jury indicted Genene Jones Thursday on a murder count in the 1981 death of 11-month-old Joshua Sawyer.

Jones was serving concurrent sentences from 1985 murder convictions: a 99-year prison sentence for the death of 15-month-old Chelsea McClelland and a 60-year term for the death of 4-week-old Rolando Santos.

However, she’s due for release next March under a mandatory release law in effect at the time of her convictions, and the parents of as many as 60 infants Jones is suspected of killing want to keep her in prison.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Nurse in prison for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

POTUS and FLOTUS tour the Sistine Chapel

Today in History

1861: Lincoln suspends writ of habeas corpus during Civil War

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9077 0.0060 2.24%
L 2020 25.5678 0.0131 3.69%
L 2030 28.5400 0.0210 5.24%
L 2040 30.7565 0.0260 6.00%
L 2050 17.6492 0.0165 6.69%
G Fund 15.3288 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8271 0.0183 1.75%
C Fund 33.4263 0.0839 7.16%
S Fund 43.2078 0.1105 5.78%
I Fund 28.0650 -0.0678 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.