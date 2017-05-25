Nurse in prison for killing infant indicted in another death

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas nurse who’s been serving a 99-year prison sentence for the fatal overdose of an infant in her care has been indicted in the death of another infant as prosecutors try to keep her behind bars.

A Bexar (BAYR) County grand jury indicted Genene Jones Thursday on a murder count in the 1981 death of 11-month-old Joshua Sawyer.

Jones was serving concurrent sentences from 1985 murder convictions: a 99-year prison sentence for the death of 15-month-old Chelsea McClelland and a 60-year term for the death of 4-week-old Rolando Santos.

However, she’s due for release next March under a mandatory release law in effect at the time of her convictions, and the parents of as many as 60 infants Jones is suspected of killing want to keep her in prison.