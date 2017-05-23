Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes to your federal retirement? Trump releases FY 18 budget planNo polygraph for CBP hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » NYC tightens security after…

NYC tightens security after concert blast in England

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 1:44 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say they have tightened security at high-profile locations “out of an abundance of caution” following the deadly explosion in Manchester, England.

New York Police Department spokesman J. Peter Donald said in a statement Tuesday that New Yorkers may see “heavy weapons teams,” explosive detection dogs and counterterrorism officers.

Authorities also are conducting random bag checks at New York City transit locations.

Donald says the NYPD Intelligence Bureau “continues to be in regular contact” with its partners overseas.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he’s also directed state law enforcement officials to step up security and patrols at high-profile locations statewide. That includes airports, bridges, tunnels and mass transit systems.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » NYC tightens security after…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Hawk spotted at USDA headquarters building

Today in History

1865: Pennsylvania Ave. parade celebrates Civil War victory

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8983 0.0240 2.24%
L 2020 25.5447 0.0598 3.69%
L 2030 28.5008 0.1025 5.24%
L 2040 30.7073 0.1289 6.00%
L 2050 17.6172 0.0838 6.69%
G Fund 15.3269 0.0028 0.78%
F Fund 17.8370 -0.0008 1.75%
C Fund 33.2804 0.1714 7.16%
S Fund 43.0280 0.2886 5.78%
I Fund 28.1437 0.1689 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.