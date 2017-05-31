Officer’s trial judge to rule on Castile gun permit evidence

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The judge overseeing the trial of a Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a black motorist is expected to rule on whether jurors will get to hear statements about the man’s gun permit.

St. Anthony officer Jeronimo Yanez is on trial for manslaughter. Prosecutors say Yanez, who is Latino, shot 32-year-old Philando Castile during a July traffic stop after Castile said he had a gun.

Authorities later found Castile had a gun permit. Castile’s girlfriend talked about the permit while recording the shooting’s aftermath and streaming it live on Facebook.

Defense attorneys want her statements omitted, saying Yanez didn’t know about the permit so it’s irrelevant.

Advertisement

The judge will rule after prosecutors say more on the issue Wednesday.

Potential jurors are returning to court Wednesday, where they’ll be questioned individually.