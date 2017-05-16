Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Officials: 5 killed in…

Officials: 5 killed in NC crash that closed Interstate 95

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 9:52 pm < a min read
Share

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says five people have been killed in a fiery crash that closed a portion of Interstate 95 in both directions.

Trooper William Henning confirmed Tuesday that three adults and two children were killed in the crash. The victims haven’t been identified because next of kin have not been notified.

Video from television news helicopters showed at least two tractor-trailers with mangled cabs, along with several other vehicles that appear to have been involved. One smaller vehicle was charred, and smoke was wafting overhead.

An alert from the N.C. Department of Transportation said it could take until ABOUT midnight to reopen all lanes of I-95. The DOT offers detour instructions on its website. Cars were backed up for miles in both directions.

Free webinar: Register now to learn about data center optimization strategies at the Justice and State departments.
Advertisement

Related Topics
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Officials: 5 killed in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson narrowly escapes impeachment by Senate vote

Fed Photo of the Day

EOD training dive

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8921 0.0102 2.24%
L 2020 25.5429 0.0246 3.69%
L 2030 28.5083 0.0416 5.24%
L 2040 30.7209 0.0522 6.00%
L 2050 17.6288 0.0335 6.69%
G Fund 15.3212 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7680 0.0136 1.75%
C Fund 33.3608 -0.0163 7.16%
S Fund 43.2437 -0.0257 5.78%
I Fund 28.0493 0.2406 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.