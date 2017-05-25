Sports Listen

Oklahoma court upholds convicted killer’s death penalty

By KEN MILLER May 25, 2017 1:00 pm < a min read
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the death penalty of a man convicted of killing his girlfriend and her two children in 2010.

The court ruled Thursday that testimony by the victims’ relatives saying Shaun Bosse should receive the death penalty shouldn’t have been allowed, but was harmless error.

The court said “overwhelming evidence” proves the crime was heinous, atrocious or cruel.

Bosse was convicted of killing 25-year-old Katrina Griffin, 8-year-old Christian Griffin and 6-year-old Chasity Hammer. Their bodies were found in their burned mobile home in Dibble, 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in October that the relatives’ testimony shouldn’t have been allowed and sent the case back to the Oklahoma court.

Bosse’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

