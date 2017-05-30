Sports Listen

Openings slated for man accused of abusing ‘gifted’ girl

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 6:01 pm < a min read
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Opening statements are scheduled for Wednesday in the trial of a Pennsylvania man accused of having sexually assaulted six girls in the same family.

A jury was selected Tuesday in Bucks County for the trial of 52-year-old Lee Donald Kaplan on numerous charges of rape and sexual assault.

Authorities allege that the Feasterville man fathered two children with one of the girls, a then-14-year-old who had been “gifted” to him by her parents because Kaplan helped the couple out financially.

Defense attorney Ryan Hyde says Kaplan maintains that the mother of his children is his wife and that he didn’t touch the others.

The parents are awaiting sentencing on child endangerment convictions.

Kaplan has been jailed on $2 million bail as he awaits his trial. His attorney has suggested he may pursue an insanity defense.

