Pennsylvania man jailed; 3 kids found alone, toddler caged

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police say a 22-month-old boy was found locked in a makeshift wooden cage, and two younger siblings were also left alone in the same home, leading police to jail the father on child endangerment charges.

Troopers went to the North Manheim Township home of 37-year-old Cecil Kutz on a tip Wednesday afternoon. Police found a 1-year-old boy in a playpen, a 1-day-old girl in a baby seat, and the toddler inside a cage made of plywood and wooden lattice, locked from the outside.

Police say they arrested Kutz when he returned home. He remained jailed Thursday; he had no attorney.

Police say the children’s mother is hospitalized with complications from the youngest child’s birth.

The children were placed in county custody.