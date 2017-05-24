Sports Listen

Philadelphia man out of prison after 24 years

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 1:51 pm < a min read
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia man who was exonerated of murder has been released from prison after 24 years.

Shaurn Thomas’ conviction was removed during a hearing Tuesday, and he was released from the prison in Frackville that night.

The 43-year-old says he got to use a cellphone for the first time and plans to eat the Ultimate Feast at Red Lobster as his first meal.

Thomas was convicted of participating in the slaying of a businessman who was shot in 1990 while taking $25,000 to a check-cashing store.

Thomas claimed he was at a hearing on the day of the killing.

The jury wasn’t swayed, and he earned a life sentence in 1993.

Thomas says he doesn’t hold a grudge and never lost faith he would be freed.

