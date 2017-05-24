Cops: 3 teens stabbed on NYC street in fight among students

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say three teenagers have been stabbed on a street near Manhattan’s Theater District during a fight among students outside a school.

The stabbing happened Wednesday just as school was getting out, around the corner from the new Broadway production of “Groundhog Day.”

Police say the suspect is a 16-year-old boy in a red hat, and he fled.

Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach, a 17-year-old boy slashed on his ear and an 18-year-old with wounded in the arm. Authorities say they suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

City education department officials say they’re working closely with authorities and the safety of staff and students is top priority.

Part of the Eighth Avenue was cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape as officers rerouted pedestrians.