Sports Listen

Trending:

What's in Trump's 2018 budget? New OPM director nominatedMore spending on federal IT?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Cops: 3 teens stabbed…

Cops: 3 teens stabbed on NYC street in fight among students

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 3:24 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say three teenagers have been stabbed on a street near Manhattan’s Theater District during a fight among students outside a school.

The stabbing happened Wednesday just as school was getting out, around the corner from the new Broadway production of “Groundhog Day.”

Police say the suspect is a 16-year-old boy in a red hat, and he fled.

Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach, a 17-year-old boy slashed on his ear and an 18-year-old with wounded in the arm. Authorities say they suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Federal retirement experts sound alarm on Trump's budget proposal
Advertisement

City education department officials say they’re working closely with authorities and the safety of staff and students is top priority.

Part of the Eighth Avenue was cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape as officers rerouted pedestrians.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Cops: 3 teens stabbed…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct physical fitness test on stationary bikes in hangar bay

Today in History

1962: NASA astronaut Scott Carpenter orbits Earth three times

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9017 0.0034 2.24%
L 2020 25.5547 0.0100 3.69%
L 2030 28.5190 0.0182 5.24%
L 2040 30.7305 0.0232 6.00%
L 2050 17.6327 0.0155 6.69%
G Fund 15.3279 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8088 -0.0282 1.75%
C Fund 33.3424 0.0620 7.16%
S Fund 43.0973 0.0693 5.78%
I Fund 28.1328 -0.0109 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.