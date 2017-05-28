Sports Listen

Police: 4 kids, woman found safe after Tennessee abduction

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 12:31 pm < a min read
LEXINGTON, Tenn. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in Tennessee are seeking a man in the abduction of four children and their mother who later were found safe.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 1-year-old Damaryious Crout, 3-year-old Tayvious Crout, 2-year-old Amaylah Manley and 8-year-old Adrik Manley were taken early Sunday in Lexington, Tennessee, along with their mother, 31-year-old Amanda Manley Crout.

The TBI says the children later were found safe in Lexington, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of Memphis.

The statement says warrants have been issued on aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault charges for 28-year-old Octivas Crout, who is the father of Damaryious and Tayvious Crout.

The statement says Octivas Crout remains at large. He also is known as Octavious Woods. He is a black male who is 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds.

