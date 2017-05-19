Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: Body dumped along…

Police: Body dumped along Texas road after hearse stolen

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 4:04 pm < a min read
Share

BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say a hearse was stolen when its driver stopped at a fast-food restaurant and the body in the back later was found dumped on the side of a road.

Police in Bryan, about 90 miles northwest of Houston, say an employee of a funeral home stopped for a bite early Friday and a person jumped into the hearse while it was unattended and drove away.

The body that was in the vehicle was found by a passer-by about an hour and a half later, along with the gurney that it was on.

The body was placed along the side of a rural road a few miles away from the restaurant.

Free webinar: Register now to learn about Closing the Gap between Government and IT with Army and Military Health System.
Advertisement

Police say the investigation is ongoing and the hearse remains missing.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: Body dumped along…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8471 0.0082 2.24%
L 2020 25.4136 0.0224 3.69%
L 2030 28.2736 0.0398 5.24%
L 2040 30.4210 0.0505 6.00%
L 2050 17.4309 0.0333 6.69%
G Fund 15.3231 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8445 -0.0223 1.75%
C Fund 32.8855 0.1210 7.16%
S Fund 42.4349 0.1570 5.78%
I Fund 27.7660 -0.0192 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.