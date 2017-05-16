Sports Listen

Police: Cop shot in upstate NY, suspect barricaded in home

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 11:11 am < a min read
MAYBROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has been shot in an upstate New York village and a suspect is barricaded inside a home.

State police say late Tuesday morning they’re investigating the shooting of an officer in the village of Maybrook, 55 miles (88 kilometers) north of New York City.

Troopers say the extent of the officer’s injuries aren’t known.

State police say troopers and a police negotiator are at the scene where a suspect is barricaded inside a home.

No other details have been released.

A man who answered the phone at the Maybrook Police Department says the agency isn’t releasing details.

