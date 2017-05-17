Sports Listen

Police: Florida tow-truck owner…

Police: Florida tow-truck owner killed over vehicle dispute

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 9:23 am < a min read
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a man fatally shot the owner of a tow truck company during a dispute over $285 he owed for his impounded vehicle.

Orlando police tell news outlets that 35-year-old Tremain Polk was arrested Tuesday evening. He is accused of first-degree murder in the death of 53-year-old Paul Gren.

The Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2qqxFI3 ) reports Polk went to the Tow Truck Company to pick up his vehicle. Polk became angry when an employee said the bill was $285.

Police say Polk tried to enter the office, but stopped when the employee said she’d call police. He then jumped a fence, got into his car and was confronted by Gren.

An affidavit says Polk fired three shots at Gren from point-blank range.

Jail records don’t list a lawyer for Polk.

___

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/

