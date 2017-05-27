Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: Man hurling racial…

Police: Man hurling racial slurs kills 2, injures 1 on train

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 12:24 am 2 min read
Share

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two people died Friday and another was hurt in a stabbing on a Portland light-rail train after a man yelled racial slurs at two young women who appeared to be Muslim, one of whom was wearing a hijab, police said.

Officers arrested a man Friday afternoon who ran from the train, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported (https://goo.gl/PKo777 ). Police were still working Friday night to identify the man and the people who were attacked.

Before the stabbing the assailant on the train was ranting on many topics, using “hate speech or biased language,” and then turned his focus on the women, police Sgt. Pete Simpson said.

“In the midst of his ranting and raving, some people approached him and appeared to try to intervene with his behavior and some of the people that he was yelling at,” Simpson told The Oregonian. “They were attacked viciously.”

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

One person was dead at the scene and another died at a hospital, Simpson said. The third person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It wasn’t clear why the man was yelling, Simpson said.

“He was talking about a lot of different things, not just specifically anti-Muslim,” Simpson said.

Police don’t know if the man has mental health issues or if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time.

The attack happened on a MAX train as it headed east. A train remained stopped on the tracks at a transit center which was closed while police investigated.

Evelin Hernandez, a 38-year-old resident of Clackamas, Oregon, told the newspaper she was on the train when the man began making racist remarks to the women. A group of men tried to quiet him and he stabbed them, she said.

Congress asks: Are federal employees overpaid?

Simpson said the women understandably left the scene before police were able to talk with them but that they would like to hear from them to help fill in what happened.

“It’s horrific,” Simpson said. “There’s no other word to describe what happened today.”

Millions of Muslims marked the start of Ramadan Friday, a time of intense prayer, dawn-to-dusk fasting and nightly feasts.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: Man hurling racial…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.