Police: Man injured when tornado touches down in Louisiana

By The Associated Press May 12, 2017 1:38 pm < a min read
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities say at least one person has been injured after a tornado touched down in Louisiana.

Police Sgt. L’Jean Mckneely Jr. in Baton Rouge said a man was taken to a hospital after Friday morning’s storm flipped over his vehicle. Mckneely said his injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Destri said the tornado also tore down power lines and caused some structural damage after it touched down in Baton Rouge around 9 a.m. Destri said the region could see additional showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon.

On Thursday, strong storms spawned one tornado, and possibly two in Oklahoma. The storms stretched from northeast Texas through the mid-Atlantic states to the North Carolina coast.

Also on Thursday, a thunderstorm knocked out power for thousands of customers in North Carolina.

