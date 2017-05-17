Police: Officers fatally shot woman who had gun

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities say a woman has died after she was shot by officers in the nation’s capital.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a news conference that police were called to the southwest part of Washington on Tuesday evening for a report of a car crash near a recreation center.

He says minutes later, police got reports about a woman with a gun. Newsham says officers found a woman armed with a gun and gave multiple commands for her to drop the weapon, which she ignored. Newsham says the woman raised the weapon in the direction of officers and two officers fired. Newsham says the woman’s weapon, a black semi-automatic pistol, was recovered.

Police identified the woman Wednesday as 41-year-old Isabelle Duval of Winchester, Virginia.