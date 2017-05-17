Sports Listen

Police: Priest’s DNA doesn’t match evidence in nun’s slaying

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 8:25 pm < a min read
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say DNA from a priest’s exhumed body doesn’t match evidence in the decades-old slaying of a Baltimore nun.

Baltimore County Police said in a statement Wednesday that DNA from A. Joseph Maskell does not match DNA from the murder scene of Sister Catherine Ann Cesnik.

The body of the 26-year-old Cesnik was found in a Lansdowne field in January 1970, weeks after she was reported missing. The case is the subject of the upcoming Netflix documentary, “The Keepers.”

Police say DNA profiles of about a half-dozen suspects have been compared with crime scene evidence over the years. None has matched.

Detectives say the most recent results mean their best chance for solving the crime is with people who are willing to come forward with information.

