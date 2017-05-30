Sports Listen

Trending:

What the FY18 budget means to youWhat's stopping cloud migration?Ripple effect to EPA cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: Punch, drunk driving…

Police: Punch, drunk driving mom cause crash killing girl, 6

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 5:55 pm 1 min read
Share

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A man punched his girlfriend as she was driving a van carrying him and her four children along an Indiana highway, causing a single-vehicle crash that killed her 6-year-old daughter, police said.

Meanwhile, authorities also charged the girl’s mother with drunken driving.

Police said reports showed Jessica Skeens, 28, had a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit of .08 percent, according to WRTV-TV.

Skeens was arrested Tuesday on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, driving while intoxicated causing death, neglect of a dependent and possession of marijuana, the television station reported.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Nathaniel Jordan, 27, was arrested following Sunday’s crash along State Road 67 that killed Taelyn Woodson. He faces preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent causing death, criminal recklessness and domestic battery.

Online records don’t list an attorney for the Muncie, Indiana, man, who remained jailed Tuesday on $57,500 bond.

State police said Skeens, of Farmland, Indiana, and front-seat passenger Jordan were arguing when he punched her and grabbed the steering wheel. The van left the four-lane state highway near the Muncie bypass and rolled over in a ditch about 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis, killing Woodson.

Police said they believed alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

Skeens suffered a broken arm, while Jordan and three children were treated for minor injuries, police said.

Eric Hoffman, Delaware County’s chief deputy prosecutor, said Tuesday he expects the office will file formal charges against Jordan later this week once police forward their crash findings to the county office.

Congress asks: Are federal employees overpaid?

Woodson’s grandmother, Kathy Parris, said the youngster was a beautiful and loving child.

“She was the happiest child you could be around. She had a loving heart and loved to color and draw,” Parris told WRTV-TV.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: Punch, drunk driving…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver somersaults at NY Aquarium during Fleet Week

Today in History

1922: Taft dedicates Lincoln Memorial

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.