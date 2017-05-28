Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police say 8 dead…

Police say 8 dead in Mississippi shooting

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 9:32 am < a min read
Share

BROOKHAVEN, Mississippi (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi say a suspect is in custody after eight people were killed in a shooting, including a sheriff’s deputy.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain said the shootings occurred at three separate homes Saturday night in rural Lincoln County.

Strain says charges have not yet been filed against the suspect and that it would be “premature” to discuss a motive.

It was not clear whether the suspect knew his victims before allegedly killing them.

Federal retirement experts sound alarm on Trump's budget proposal
Advertisement

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police say 8 dead…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.