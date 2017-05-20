Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: University student fatally…

Police: University student fatally stabbed in Maryland

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 2:39 pm < a min read
Share

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Police say a student was fatally stabbed at the University of Maryland campus in what appears to be a random attack.

Local news media outlets report that the Bowie State University student was with two friends at the College Park campus around 3 a.m. Saturday when a University of Maryland student walked up and stabbed him in the chest.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the attack was random and unprovoked and that the victim and suspect didn’t know each other.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Police say the suspect has been taken into custody and charges are pending.

Authorities have not identified the suspect or the victim.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Police: University student fatally…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.