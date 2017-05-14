Sports Listen

Police used stun gun, neck grab in fatal Vegas Strip arrest

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017 6:18 pm 1 min read
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say an unarmed man has died after police officers used a stun gun and neck grab to subdue him during an arrest on the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas police said the arrest happened about 1 a.m. Sunday, which began with the man approaching two uniformed officers inside The Venetian casino-hotel.

Police said he was acting erratic and claimed people were chasing him.

Officers were attempting to respond to him when the man ran off on foot into a secured area of the property toward a pickup truck. He reportedly tried to open the tailgate and then approached the door on the driver’s side.

Police said an officer then used a stun gun, which affected the man. But the neuromuscular incapacitation didn’t stop him from fighting against the officers trying to arrest him, police said. Venetian security guards also tried to help the officers.

The situation continued to escalate, prompting an officer to punch the man with a closed fist multiple times and then use an approved “Lateral Vascular Neck Restraint” control technique to subdue him, police said. The neck grab involves applying pressure to the side of the neck.

The man lost consciousness and died at a Las Vegas hospital trauma center a short time later. Police said they had attempted CPR on the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office hasn’t released the man’s identity.

The Office of Internal Oversight and Constitutional Policing is investigating.

